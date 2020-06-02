4340 Highgate Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool

SPACIOUS HOME in private corner lot, centrally located in Keller area with COMMUNITY POOL and PLAYGROUND. Downstairs- formal dining & living rooms. Open layout with galley kitchen that overlooks family room with brick fireplace and kitchen nook attached, which provides for a great flow and cozy environment. Ample walk-in utility room & pantry. Upstairs- a multi-purpose room divides 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Fabulous oversized master suite with a large walk-in closet. Master bath with a separate shower and jetted tub. Large private backyard with a delightful covered porch. Private neighborhood, accessible for easy commute. Keller ISD! Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.