Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:45 PM

4340 Highgate Road

4340 Highgate Road · No Longer Available
Location

4340 Highgate Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
SPACIOUS HOME in private corner lot, centrally located in Keller area with COMMUNITY POOL and PLAYGROUND. Downstairs- formal dining & living rooms. Open layout with galley kitchen that overlooks family room with brick fireplace and kitchen nook attached, which provides for a great flow and cozy environment. Ample walk-in utility room & pantry. Upstairs- a multi-purpose room divides 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Fabulous oversized master suite with a large walk-in closet. Master bath with a separate shower and jetted tub. Large private backyard with a delightful covered porch. Private neighborhood, accessible for easy commute. Keller ISD! Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Highgate Road have any available units?
4340 Highgate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4340 Highgate Road have?
Some of 4340 Highgate Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Highgate Road currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Highgate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Highgate Road pet-friendly?
No, 4340 Highgate Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4340 Highgate Road offer parking?
Yes, 4340 Highgate Road offers parking.
Does 4340 Highgate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Highgate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Highgate Road have a pool?
Yes, 4340 Highgate Road has a pool.
Does 4340 Highgate Road have accessible units?
No, 4340 Highgate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Highgate Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4340 Highgate Road has units with dishwashers.

