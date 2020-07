Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently Updated 2/2 with loft! Fresh apint all new carpet Decorative wood burning fireplace, Cathedrial fireplace. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space with full size utility room. Downstairs offers 2nd bedroom with private bath, upstairs offers a loft Master with walk in closets and private bath. The property comes equiped with 2 car garage, and fenced yard. Must see !

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.