4325 Lovell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Charming 1930's bungalow 2 Large bedrooms, 1bath, sun filled bonus room, could be office, study, extra lvg. Formal dining with built in hutch. Beautiful oak floors. New ceramic in kit, bath and bonus room. Granite counters and brk nook in kitchen. Big windows throughout and custom blt ins, bookshelves in living and hall, vanity in bath. Tankless water heater, sprinkler system, Washer, dryer and fridge included. Peaceful tree shaded backyard with brick patio and privacy fence. Walk to schools and Central Market. You are just minutes from I-30, museums, Will Rogers, the new arena, 7th street and all the restaurants. This is a no pet property. Tenant is responsible for yard care.