Fort Worth, TX
4325 Lovell Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:09 PM

4325 Lovell Avenue

4325 Lovell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Lovell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1930's bungalow 2 Large bedrooms, 1bath, sun filled bonus room, could be office, study, extra lvg. Formal dining with built in hutch. Beautiful oak floors. New ceramic in kit, bath and bonus room. Granite counters and brk nook in kitchen. Big windows throughout and custom blt ins, bookshelves in living and hall, vanity in bath. Tankless water heater, sprinkler system, Washer, dryer and fridge included. Peaceful tree shaded backyard with brick patio and privacy fence. Walk to schools and Central Market. You are just minutes from I-30, museums, Will Rogers, the new arena, 7th street and all the restaurants. This is a no pet property. Tenant is responsible for yard care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Lovell Avenue have any available units?
4325 Lovell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Lovell Avenue have?
Some of 4325 Lovell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Lovell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Lovell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Lovell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4325 Lovell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4325 Lovell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Lovell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4325 Lovell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4325 Lovell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Lovell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4325 Lovell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Lovell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4325 Lovell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Lovell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 Lovell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

