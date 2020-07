Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Exceptional floor plan that offers plenty of room to move around in! Dining-living iving room with a fireplace to relax by, spacious eat-in kitchen, nice size bedrooms and secondary rooms. This home has two very large living areas. Large master room upstairs with 2 big walk-in his-hers closets Double vanities, tub and stand shower. Huge game room upstairs plus 3 spacious rooms.