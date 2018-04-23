All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
432 Fairbrook Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

432 Fairbrook Lane

432 Fairbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

432 Fairbrook Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
432 Fairbrook Lane Available 03/31/19 Beautiful Fort Worth, TX Rental Home with 2 Master Suites, Oversized Garage, Media Room and more - This spacious home showcases 2 MASTER SUITES. Enjoy game nights in your large GAME room or movie nights in your relaxing MEDIA room. Downstairs features 2 large living areas and gas burning fireplace. Kitchen boasts of extra large BREAKFAST BAR, nice pantry, abundant cabinets, and impressive counter tops perfect for cooking and baking prep spaces.Retreat to your relaxing OWNER'S SUITE. Upstairs features a private suite with its separate bath, great for guests. There's also an upstairs laundry shoot for convenience. Need a workshop? We've got that too. Oversize garage with designated space with additional electricity. Community amenities include swimming pool, ponds, playgrounds.

Contact Neal today!
Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4597892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Fairbrook Lane have any available units?
432 Fairbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Fairbrook Lane have?
Some of 432 Fairbrook Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Fairbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
432 Fairbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Fairbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 Fairbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 432 Fairbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 432 Fairbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 432 Fairbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Fairbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Fairbrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 432 Fairbrook Lane has a pool.
Does 432 Fairbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 432 Fairbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Fairbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Fairbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

