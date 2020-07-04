4316 Finch Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home plus study in outstanding Keller ISD. Master Bedroom suite downstairs. Wonderful kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, & walk-in pantry. Kitchen is open to living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Study downstairs with French doors and wood laminate flooring. Three bedrooms and game room upstairs. Fenced backyard, sprinkler system, and gutters. Six month lease Term Rental at higher price point is an option as well.

Application fee $49 per applicant 18 years and older. Two dogs ok, no aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet dep $500 each dog, half non-refundable. Additional $500 pet deposit (half non-refundable) for one additional dog.