Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4316 Finch Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:04 AM

4316 Finch Drive

4316 Finch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Finch Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home plus study in outstanding Keller ISD. Master Bedroom suite downstairs. Wonderful kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, & walk-in pantry. Kitchen is open to living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Study downstairs with French doors and wood laminate flooring. Three bedrooms and game room upstairs. Fenced backyard, sprinkler system, and gutters. Six month lease Term Rental at higher price point is an option as well.
Application fee $49 per applicant 18 years and older. Two dogs ok, no aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet dep $500 each dog, half non-refundable. Additional $500 pet deposit (half non-refundable) for one additional dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Finch Drive have any available units?
4316 Finch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Finch Drive have?
Some of 4316 Finch Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Finch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Finch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Finch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 Finch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4316 Finch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Finch Drive offers parking.
Does 4316 Finch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Finch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Finch Drive have a pool?
No, 4316 Finch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Finch Drive have accessible units?
No, 4316 Finch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Finch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 Finch Drive has units with dishwashers.

