Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Stunning remodel located just minutes from TCU, West 7th, Shops at Clearfork & Magnolia!! Step inside to this light & bright cottage! From engineered hardwoods floors, granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances with subway tile backsplash, no detail has done unnoticed! And the master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet. Plus the large backyard is perfect for gatherings with a large back patio perfect for grilling out! You don't want to miss this one!