Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW. Half duplex with over 1,400 square feet consisting of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in SW Fort Worth located close to everything. Exterior features include private and fenced backyard, rear entry 2 car garage, large covered patio and landscaping. Interior features include vinyl plank and wood flooring, newer interior paint throughout and newer windows for energy efficiency. Water, sewer and trash provided by owner.