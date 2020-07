Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous move in ready home with greenbelt and golf course view. Hardwood floors, granite counter top, upgraded fixtures, plantation shutters. Energy efficient with an open floor plan and great storage. Well maintained home. Walking distance to the Fossil Creek Lake which has beautiful sunrises and sunsets as you enjoy the walking trails, Keller Schools, easy access to the I-35 & 820