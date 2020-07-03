All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4241 Summer Star Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4241 Summer Star Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4241 Summer Star Lane

4241 Summer Star Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4241 Summer Star Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful one story 3 bed, 2 bath home in Keller ISD. Updated kitchen has granite, SS appliances and breakfast nook. Home has a spacious family room, formal living-dining combo, and BONUS playroom or office space. Perfect for a growing family! New low maintenance flooring installed thru out most of the home. Plenty of space for entertaining, along with extra closets for storage. Spacious master retreat boasts a large walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Inviting covered patio offers plenty of shade. Great neighborhood with community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 Summer Star Lane have any available units?
4241 Summer Star Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4241 Summer Star Lane have?
Some of 4241 Summer Star Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 Summer Star Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4241 Summer Star Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 Summer Star Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4241 Summer Star Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4241 Summer Star Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4241 Summer Star Lane offers parking.
Does 4241 Summer Star Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 Summer Star Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 Summer Star Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4241 Summer Star Lane has a pool.
Does 4241 Summer Star Lane have accessible units?
No, 4241 Summer Star Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 Summer Star Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4241 Summer Star Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University