4241 Summer Star Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful one story 3 bed, 2 bath home in Keller ISD. Updated kitchen has granite, SS appliances and breakfast nook. Home has a spacious family room, formal living-dining combo, and BONUS playroom or office space. Perfect for a growing family! New low maintenance flooring installed thru out most of the home. Plenty of space for entertaining, along with extra closets for storage. Spacious master retreat boasts a large walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Inviting covered patio offers plenty of shade. Great neighborhood with community pool and playground.