Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4229 Blackhaw Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 6:59 AM

4229 Blackhaw Avenue

4229 Blackhaw Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4229 Blackhaw Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tanglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Now available FOR LEASE - Location, location, location - It doesn't get any better than this! This Tanglewood home is located directly across the street from Overton Park & within a short walk of Tanglewood Elementary. Minutes from TCU, Ft. Worth Zoo, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Trinity Trails and so much more. Home contains several updates including an inground heated pool, hardwoods, travertine, granite counters, radiant barrier roof, newer central HVAC with split AC units upstairs, and so much more. Interior floorplan includes 5 bedrooms, 2 dining areas, 3 living areas, and a separate study. 3 bedrooms located downstairs with 2 bedrooms up. The study is upstairs and could be used as a 6th bedroom. See it today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 Blackhaw Avenue have any available units?
4229 Blackhaw Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4229 Blackhaw Avenue have?
Some of 4229 Blackhaw Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4229 Blackhaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Blackhaw Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Blackhaw Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4229 Blackhaw Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4229 Blackhaw Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4229 Blackhaw Avenue offers parking.
Does 4229 Blackhaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Blackhaw Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Blackhaw Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4229 Blackhaw Avenue has a pool.
Does 4229 Blackhaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4229 Blackhaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Blackhaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4229 Blackhaw Avenue has units with dishwashers.

