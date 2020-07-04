4229 Blackhaw Avenue

Amenities

Now available FOR LEASE - Location, location, location - It doesn't get any better than this! This Tanglewood home is located directly across the street from Overton Park & within a short walk of Tanglewood Elementary. Minutes from TCU, Ft. Worth Zoo, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Trinity Trails and so much more. Home contains several updates including an inground heated pool, hardwoods, travertine, granite counters, radiant barrier roof, newer central HVAC with split AC units upstairs, and so much more. Interior floorplan includes 5 bedrooms, 2 dining areas, 3 living areas, and a separate study. 3 bedrooms located downstairs with 2 bedrooms up. The study is upstairs and could be used as a 6th bedroom. See it today