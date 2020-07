Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters Property Amenities

Beautiful craftsman home with a new roof, new AC, and new water heater. Nice, hand-scraped hardwoods. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Several new windows that let in natural light. Wide open floor plan. The back yard is spacious and has a workshop-shed for storage. St. Augustine grass in front yard.