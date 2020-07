Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, well maintained home in Arlington Heights with cozy front porch. Original wood floors and beautiful fireplace surrounded by custom tile. Updated kitchen with solid surface counters and convection stove top, refrigerator with lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and bathroom retreat with custom tile. Two sets of French doors lead out to large deck for entertaining. Schedule today. Easy lease