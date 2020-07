Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home is beautifully located in the heart of the neighborhood in an oversized premium lot. With easy access in and out and in a great location with no train or power lines!! Almost new DR Horton home with custom paint colors that are gorgeous and calming. It as an open floor plan with a STUDY and a 3 CAR GARAGE. Perfect for the toys, motorcycle, or boat! It is on a quiet extra wide street and has a large backyard and gorgeous kitchen with great lighting-skylight.