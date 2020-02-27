All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM

4204 Snapdragon Drive

4204 Snapdragon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Snapdragon Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Room to S P R E A D out! Builder's former model home has all the upgrades. 2 large living ares plus formal and casual dining spaces. Kitchen has great cabinet storage, granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas cooktop, built in microwave and a walk-in pantry. Home features 5 bedrooms! Two full bathrooms upstairs make for peace and harmony! Master and one bedroom downstairs. Community pools. Lots of designer touches throughout. Kids attend quality Keller ISD schools. Must see! New AC Unit, Appliances, Water Heater, Flooring, Paint! Too much to list it all!! Also for sale. Owner also willing to Lease to own. lease purchase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Snapdragon Drive have any available units?
4204 Snapdragon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Snapdragon Drive have?
Some of 4204 Snapdragon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Snapdragon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Snapdragon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Snapdragon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Snapdragon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4204 Snapdragon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Snapdragon Drive offers parking.
Does 4204 Snapdragon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Snapdragon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Snapdragon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4204 Snapdragon Drive has a pool.
Does 4204 Snapdragon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4204 Snapdragon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Snapdragon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Snapdragon Drive has units with dishwashers.

