4204 Snapdragon Drive

Room to S P R E A D out! Builder's former model home has all the upgrades. 2 large living ares plus formal and casual dining spaces. Kitchen has great cabinet storage, granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas cooktop, built in microwave and a walk-in pantry. Home features 5 bedrooms! Two full bathrooms upstairs make for peace and harmony! Master and one bedroom downstairs. Community pools. Lots of designer touches throughout. Kids attend quality Keller ISD schools. Must see! New AC Unit, Appliances, Water Heater, Flooring, Paint! Too much to list it all!! Also for sale. Owner also willing to Lease to own. lease purchase