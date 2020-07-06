4133 Valentine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint home with lots of upgrades. Home is in desirable Alamo Heights. Close to Downtown, Cultural District, Central Market, TCU and highways! You've got to come take a look at the beautiful kitchen and wood floors. Very large backyard for kids or pets to run and play. All appliances, including a washer and dryer. Granite counter tops, beautiful sink, dishwasher and gas stove and oven for easy cooking. Cute neighborhood. Over 18 years must complete an application. $50 application fee. Come take a look and see what your are missing. Make this your new home!