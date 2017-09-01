All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 23 2019

4132 Silverwood Trail

Location

4132 Silverwood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split bedrooms, an island kitchen, and an open concept bring this floorplan to the next level. The light and bright kitchen features stainless appliances, butcher block island, and a breakfast bar with a fantastic view of the spacious living area. The master bedroom boasts an en suite with dual sinks and an amazing walk in closet with built in organization including shelving, drawers, and space for shoes. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized, some with window seating. Tile and laminate flooring are easy to clean and complement the neutral walls. Situated on a large, corner lot in desirable Heritage Glen and less than two miles from Alliance shopping center, this perfect one story is awaiting a new family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Silverwood Trail have any available units?
4132 Silverwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 Silverwood Trail have?
Some of 4132 Silverwood Trail's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Silverwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Silverwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Silverwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Silverwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4132 Silverwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Silverwood Trail offers parking.
Does 4132 Silverwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Silverwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Silverwood Trail have a pool?
No, 4132 Silverwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Silverwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 4132 Silverwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Silverwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 Silverwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

