4132 Silverwood Trail

Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Split bedrooms, an island kitchen, and an open concept bring this floorplan to the next level. The light and bright kitchen features stainless appliances, butcher block island, and a breakfast bar with a fantastic view of the spacious living area. The master bedroom boasts an en suite with dual sinks and an amazing walk in closet with built in organization including shelving, drawers, and space for shoes. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized, some with window seating. Tile and laminate flooring are easy to clean and complement the neutral walls. Situated on a large, corner lot in desirable Heritage Glen and less than two miles from Alliance shopping center, this perfect one story is awaiting a new family.