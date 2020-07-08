All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:40 PM

4131 Altamesa Boulevard

4131 Altamesa Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Altamesa Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Hurry this one will not last. Available for move-in on June 1st. This is a great place to call home. New floors, fresh paint, new ceiling fans. Kitchen appliances furnished. 2 car garage with opener, walk-in closets with plenty of storage. Private patio and a small backyard with utility storage closet. Lots of space for you and yours to spread out. Must see to appreciate. Tenants pay utilities and are responsible for yard maintenance. NO SMOKING, APPLICATION FEE IS non- refundable $50 PER EACH ADULT 18+. FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEP REQUIRED FOR MOVE IN. TENANT MUST MAKE 3X RENT. Pets are decided on a case by case basis. No pet over 20 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Altamesa Boulevard have any available units?
4131 Altamesa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Altamesa Boulevard have?
Some of 4131 Altamesa Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Altamesa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Altamesa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Altamesa Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4131 Altamesa Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4131 Altamesa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Altamesa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4131 Altamesa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Altamesa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Altamesa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4131 Altamesa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Altamesa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4131 Altamesa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Altamesa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Altamesa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

