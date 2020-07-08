4131 Altamesa Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Hurry this one will not last. Available for move-in on June 1st. This is a great place to call home. New floors, fresh paint, new ceiling fans. Kitchen appliances furnished. 2 car garage with opener, walk-in closets with plenty of storage. Private patio and a small backyard with utility storage closet. Lots of space for you and yours to spread out. Must see to appreciate. Tenants pay utilities and are responsible for yard maintenance. NO SMOKING, APPLICATION FEE IS non- refundable $50 PER EACH ADULT 18+. FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEP REQUIRED FOR MOVE IN. TENANT MUST MAKE 3X RENT. Pets are decided on a case by case basis. No pet over 20 pounds.