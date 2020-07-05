413 Elk Run Drive

Amenities

Located in the beautiful neighborhood, Parks of Deer Creek, this 1 story home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy entertaining in the open, flowing floor plan, vaulted ceilings & natural light beams through this home! Beautifully upgraded, the kitchen is a chef's dream with SS appliances, granite countertops, and an abundance of cabinets! This spacious home has multiple living areas, an office, formal dining room, and an oversized master bedroom with a large master bathroom. Enjoy your evenings outside under the covered patio. The backyard is the perfect place to entertain. This is your new place to call HOME!