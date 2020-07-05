All apartments in Fort Worth
413 Elk Run Drive
413 Elk Run Drive

413 Elk Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

413 Elk Run Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the beautiful neighborhood, Parks of Deer Creek, this 1 story home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy entertaining in the open, flowing floor plan, vaulted ceilings & natural light beams through this home! Beautifully upgraded, the kitchen is a chef's dream with SS appliances, granite countertops, and an abundance of cabinets! This spacious home has multiple living areas, an office, formal dining room, and an oversized master bedroom with a large master bathroom. Enjoy your evenings outside under the covered patio. The backyard is the perfect place to entertain. This is your new place to call HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Elk Run Drive have any available units?
413 Elk Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Elk Run Drive have?
Some of 413 Elk Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Elk Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Elk Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Elk Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Elk Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 413 Elk Run Drive offer parking?
No, 413 Elk Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 Elk Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Elk Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Elk Run Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Elk Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Elk Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Elk Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Elk Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Elk Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

