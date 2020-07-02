All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:54 PM

4120 Thoroughbred Trail

4120 Thoroughbred Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4120 Thoroughbred Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Thoroughbred Trail have any available units?
4120 Thoroughbred Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4120 Thoroughbred Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Thoroughbred Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Thoroughbred Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 Thoroughbred Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4120 Thoroughbred Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4120 Thoroughbred Trail offers parking.
Does 4120 Thoroughbred Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Thoroughbred Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Thoroughbred Trail have a pool?
No, 4120 Thoroughbred Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Thoroughbred Trail have accessible units?
No, 4120 Thoroughbred Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Thoroughbred Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 Thoroughbred Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 Thoroughbred Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 Thoroughbred Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

