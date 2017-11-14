All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019

4112 Broken Bend Boulevard

4112 Broken Bend Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Broken Bend Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely 3-2-2 in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! NEW Paint, new carpet, beautiful travertine floors, gorgeous granite countertops, spacious open layout and so much more! This home features a large family room with a pretty stone fireplace. Bright breakfast area opens to the chefs kitchen with wrap around bar, decorative tiled backsplash and stainless appliances. 15x14 master suite has a large walk-in closet and inviting bath with extended granite counters, upgraded fixtures and an oversized walk-in shower. Nice sized secondaries, neutral colors and a private backyard with an expanded patio. Additional amenities include a community pool, park, playground, tennis courts and more! One small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard have any available units?
4112 Broken Bend Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard have?
Some of 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Broken Bend Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 Broken Bend Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

