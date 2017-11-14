4112 Broken Bend Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Lovely 3-2-2 in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! NEW Paint, new carpet, beautiful travertine floors, gorgeous granite countertops, spacious open layout and so much more! This home features a large family room with a pretty stone fireplace. Bright breakfast area opens to the chefs kitchen with wrap around bar, decorative tiled backsplash and stainless appliances. 15x14 master suite has a large walk-in closet and inviting bath with extended granite counters, upgraded fixtures and an oversized walk-in shower. Nice sized secondaries, neutral colors and a private backyard with an expanded patio. Additional amenities include a community pool, park, playground, tennis courts and more! One small pet considered.