All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4108 Gray Fox Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4108 Gray Fox Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:00 AM

4108 Gray Fox Drive

4108 Gray Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4108 Gray Fox Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in North East Fort Worth. Newly updated throughout. Half Duplex.

PLEASE READ THE REST FOR APPLICATION AND POLICIES. Must fill out Application to be considered. Minimum credit of 600. Background check. $600 Deposit.

To schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1526726?source=marketing

To Apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1004180

Animals: Up to 2 dogs. Medium and small breeds. Breed restrictions. $250 pet deposit for each.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Gray Fox Drive have any available units?
4108 Gray Fox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4108 Gray Fox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Gray Fox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Gray Fox Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Gray Fox Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Gray Fox Drive offer parking?
No, 4108 Gray Fox Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4108 Gray Fox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Gray Fox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Gray Fox Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 Gray Fox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Gray Fox Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 Gray Fox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Gray Fox Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 Gray Fox Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 Gray Fox Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 Gray Fox Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University