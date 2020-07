Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Updated home in a quiet neighborhood with wood floors in the living area and hallways, and tile floors in the kitchen bathrooms and laundry room. The kitchen is updated with Granite counter tops and black appliances. Other recent updates in the past 3 years include new inside and outside AC units, added insulation in the attic, new carpet, blinds, and ceiling fans. Must see!