4101 Pepperbush Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Summerfields
Charming remodeled home in Keller ISD!! Four bedrooms in the main home with a fifth bedroom above the garage that could also be used as a game room or additional living space. Ultimate backyard for entertaining with multiple covered patio spaces. Abundance of parking space with long front driveway and HUGE side garage. Detached garage could also be used as a workshop and is equipped with its own breaker box & electrical panel. Gorgeous luxury vinyl flooring and new plush carpeting. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms and new stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
