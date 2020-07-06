All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4101 Pepperbush Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:31 PM

4101 Pepperbush Drive

4101 Pepperbush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4101 Pepperbush Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Charming remodeled home in Keller ISD!! Four bedrooms in the main home with a fifth bedroom above the garage that could also be used as a game room or additional living space. Ultimate backyard for entertaining with multiple covered patio spaces. Abundance of parking space with long front driveway and HUGE side garage. Detached garage could also be used as a workshop and is equipped with its own breaker box & electrical panel. Gorgeous luxury vinyl flooring and new plush carpeting. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms and new stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Pepperbush Drive have any available units?
4101 Pepperbush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 Pepperbush Drive have?
Some of 4101 Pepperbush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Pepperbush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Pepperbush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Pepperbush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Pepperbush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4101 Pepperbush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4101 Pepperbush Drive offers parking.
Does 4101 Pepperbush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Pepperbush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Pepperbush Drive have a pool?
No, 4101 Pepperbush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Pepperbush Drive have accessible units?
No, 4101 Pepperbush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Pepperbush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 Pepperbush Drive has units with dishwashers.

