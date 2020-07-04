All apartments in Fort Worth
4100 Silverwood Trail

Location

4100 Silverwood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Heritage Glen Addition in Keller ISD. Open Split floor plan with ALL NEW PORCELAIN WOOD LOOK TILE AND BRAND NEW CARPETS ALL BEDROOMS AND NEW TILE IN BATHROOMS. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath, large living room, large eat in kitchen and a huge backyard. Master offers large walk in closet, garden tub, separate walk in shower and double vanity. Located just 1.4 miles from alliance town center that offers entertainment places to shop and dine. Several parks near by. Very convenient location easy access to 35W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Silverwood Trail have any available units?
4100 Silverwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Silverwood Trail have?
Some of 4100 Silverwood Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Silverwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Silverwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Silverwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Silverwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4100 Silverwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Silverwood Trail offers parking.
Does 4100 Silverwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Silverwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Silverwood Trail have a pool?
No, 4100 Silverwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Silverwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 4100 Silverwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Silverwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Silverwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

