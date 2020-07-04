4100 Silverwood Trail

Amenities

Beautiful home in Heritage Glen Addition in Keller ISD. Open Split floor plan with ALL NEW PORCELAIN WOOD LOOK TILE AND BRAND NEW CARPETS ALL BEDROOMS AND NEW TILE IN BATHROOMS. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath, large living room, large eat in kitchen and a huge backyard. Master offers large walk in closet, garden tub, separate walk in shower and double vanity. Located just 1.4 miles from alliance town center that offers entertainment places to shop and dine. Several parks near by. Very convenient location easy access to 35W.