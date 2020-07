Amenities

4100 Marks Place, Ft. Worth - This is a 3 bedroom, I bath home with 1020 sq.ft. which has been completely remodeled with all new lighting fixtures and hardware, new flooring, tile and hardwood floors, new paint inside and out, updated electrical and plumbing and a nice covered back porch. The property has central A/C and heat, a new stove, washer & dryer hookups, and a large back yard.



(RLNE2969414)