410 Wimberly Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in Linwood Park. You'll be minutes from the West 7th Corridor and Downtown Ft. Worth area. You'll love the modern two story home featuring engineered hardwood flooring with an abundance of natural light. The open floor plan lends to perfect entertaining. Kitchen boasts shaker-style cabinetry, sleek quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar island. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite offers dual sink vanity, oversize frameless shower, jetted tub and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms and additional full bathroom complete the upstairs. Enjoy your private backyard with landscaping and pergola. Don't miss out on this modern beauty!