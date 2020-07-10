All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:49 PM

410 Wimberly Street

410 Wimberly Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in Linwood Park. You'll be minutes from the West 7th Corridor and Downtown Ft. Worth area. You'll love the modern two story home featuring engineered hardwood flooring with an abundance of natural light. The open floor plan lends to perfect entertaining. Kitchen boasts shaker-style cabinetry, sleek quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar island. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite offers dual sink vanity, oversize frameless shower, jetted tub and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms and additional full bathroom complete the upstairs. Enjoy your private backyard with landscaping and pergola. Don't miss out on this modern beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Wimberly Street have any available units?
410 Wimberly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Wimberly Street have?
Some of 410 Wimberly Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Wimberly Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 Wimberly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Wimberly Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 Wimberly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 410 Wimberly Street offer parking?
Yes, 410 Wimberly Street offers parking.
Does 410 Wimberly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Wimberly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Wimberly Street have a pool?
No, 410 Wimberly Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 Wimberly Street have accessible units?
No, 410 Wimberly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Wimberly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Wimberly Street has units with dishwashers.

