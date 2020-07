Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

WELCOME HOME to this 3BD 2BA DR Horton Express Home, located in quiet cul-de-sac and built in 2015. This beautiful home has it all with an open concept family room w.study, granite, tile, tall ceilings, sprinkler system, covered patio and built-in pest control system. Features Low-E windows, foam insulation and Energy Efficient appliances. Home has easy access to freeways, choice of schools and just minutes from dining, shopping and parks.

New carpet