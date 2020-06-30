All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

406 Templeton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhome located in the desirable Linwood addition of Fort Worth near 7th street! Private, gated entry & covered front porch welcome you! Mud room entry area. Bright, open floor plan with decorative lighting and hardwood flooring flowing through. Kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas range, and stainless steel appliances is open to Living room with fireplace. Large Master bedroom with French doors leading to a balcony and a luxurious bath featuring a walk-in shower, granite, garden tub, and walk-in closet. 2 beds upstairs. Walking distance to 7th Street, minutes from Downtown! $1,000 pet deposit, $150 non-refundable pet fee. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
0
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Templeton Drive have any available units?
406 Templeton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Templeton Drive have?
Some of 406 Templeton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Templeton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 Templeton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Templeton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Templeton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 406 Templeton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 406 Templeton Drive offers parking.
Does 406 Templeton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Templeton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Templeton Drive have a pool?
No, 406 Templeton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 406 Templeton Drive have accessible units?
No, 406 Templeton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Templeton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Templeton Drive has units with dishwashers.

