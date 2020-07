Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Short term rental available! This updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the desirable Tanglewood School District is now available for lease. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home oozes privacy. Hardwood floors throughout home, 2 living areas plus a dining room. Large backyard is perfect for a Texas sized BBQ. Minimum lease term 3 months is perfect for someone renovating or building!