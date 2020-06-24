404 Paloverde Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Tons of sq ft at this price rental! 4 bed, 3 full bath home in highly sought-after, established Woodhaven neighborhood. Beautiful trees line the street & provide shade for the front & back yards. Perfect for entertaining in the open living room with vaulted, beamed ceiling, natural light from the abundance of windows, & brick fireplace. Obtain that old-time feel with archways leading from room to room. Eat-in kitchen, office & enclosed sun room or game room. The spacious backyard with the deck outlined in benches is perfect for memories that are sure to be made here. Over-sized workshop for extra storage space. Willing to do a 6 month or 1 year lease. No pets allowed and no smoking!