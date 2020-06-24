All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 404 Paloverde Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
404 Paloverde Lane
Last updated January 5 2020 at 1:27 PM

404 Paloverde Lane

404 Paloverde Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Woodhaven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

404 Paloverde Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Tons of sq ft at this price rental! 4 bed, 3 full bath home in highly sought-after, established Woodhaven neighborhood. Beautiful trees line the street & provide shade for the front & back yards. Perfect for entertaining in the open living room with vaulted, beamed ceiling, natural light from the abundance of windows, & brick fireplace. Obtain that old-time feel with archways leading from room to room. Eat-in kitchen, office & enclosed sun room or game room. The spacious backyard with the deck outlined in benches is perfect for memories that are sure to be made here. Over-sized workshop for extra storage space. Willing to do a 6 month or 1 year lease. No pets allowed and no smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Paloverde Lane have any available units?
404 Paloverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Paloverde Lane have?
Some of 404 Paloverde Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Paloverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
404 Paloverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Paloverde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 404 Paloverde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 404 Paloverde Lane offer parking?
Yes, 404 Paloverde Lane offers parking.
Does 404 Paloverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Paloverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Paloverde Lane have a pool?
No, 404 Paloverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 404 Paloverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 404 Paloverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Paloverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Paloverde Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University