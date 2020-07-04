All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4032 Acacia Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 1949 bungalow completely renovated in 2016! This TCU, 4 bedroom charmer, will blow you away with an open floor plan, awesome kitchen, 2.1 baths, 2 car garage & private back yard! Kitchen features a 5 burner gas stove, huge island with storage, pantry, stainless appliances, soapstone counters & farm sink. All bedrooms are generous size, baths have updated cabinets, marble counters and double sinks. Awesome original wood floors refinished to perfection! Washer, dryer & refrigerator can stay. French doors lead to a private back yard, deck and mature trees. Available for move-in June 1, 2019, seller will consider a pet on case by case basis, prefer under 15 lbs, with non-refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 Acacia Street have any available units?
4032 Acacia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 Acacia Street have?
Some of 4032 Acacia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 Acacia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Acacia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Acacia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4032 Acacia Street is pet friendly.
Does 4032 Acacia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4032 Acacia Street offers parking.
Does 4032 Acacia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4032 Acacia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Acacia Street have a pool?
No, 4032 Acacia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4032 Acacia Street have accessible units?
No, 4032 Acacia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Acacia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 Acacia Street has units with dishwashers.

