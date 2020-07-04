4032 Acacia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 1949 bungalow completely renovated in 2016! This TCU, 4 bedroom charmer, will blow you away with an open floor plan, awesome kitchen, 2.1 baths, 2 car garage & private back yard! Kitchen features a 5 burner gas stove, huge island with storage, pantry, stainless appliances, soapstone counters & farm sink. All bedrooms are generous size, baths have updated cabinets, marble counters and double sinks. Awesome original wood floors refinished to perfection! Washer, dryer & refrigerator can stay. French doors lead to a private back yard, deck and mature trees. Available for move-in June 1, 2019, seller will consider a pet on case by case basis, prefer under 15 lbs, with non-refundable deposit.