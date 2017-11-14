4024 Winfield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

FOR LEASE--Newly remodeled corner lot home with large addition in the desired West Cliff Neighborhood near TCU. This 4 Bed, 3 Bath is being beautifully updated, renovated down to the studs, everything from fixtures and floors to house numbers and mailbox. House is perfect for entertaining with an open concept kitchen, overlooking a vaulted living room.



Large Vaulted Master Bedroom with 2 sizable Walk-In His & Hers closets, & big Master Bath. Renters will enjoy brand new stainless steel appliances and lots of added storage to help avoid clutter. Oversized utility room includes washer and dryer and large walk-in pantry attached to kitchen. Includes separate dining room and or study. New 2 car garage and private backyard with new fence for more entertaining.



This amazing property will be available for Lease June 1st 2020!! Call (817)507-5423 to reserve your place in this home!