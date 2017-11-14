All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:32 AM

4024 Winfield Ave

4024 Winfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4024 Winfield Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
FOR LEASE--Newly remodeled corner lot home with large addition in the desired West Cliff Neighborhood near TCU. This 4 Bed, 3 Bath is being beautifully updated, renovated down to the studs, everything from fixtures and floors to house numbers and mailbox. House is perfect for entertaining with an open concept kitchen, overlooking a vaulted living room.

Large Vaulted Master Bedroom with 2 sizable Walk-In His & Hers closets, & big Master Bath. Renters will enjoy brand new stainless steel appliances and lots of added storage to help avoid clutter. Oversized utility room includes washer and dryer and large walk-in pantry attached to kitchen. Includes separate dining room and or study. New 2 car garage and private backyard with new fence for more entertaining.

This amazing property will be available for Lease June 1st 2020!! Call (817)507-5423 to reserve your place in this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Winfield Ave have any available units?
4024 Winfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4024 Winfield Ave have?
Some of 4024 Winfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Winfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Winfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Winfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4024 Winfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4024 Winfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4024 Winfield Ave offers parking.
Does 4024 Winfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4024 Winfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Winfield Ave have a pool?
No, 4024 Winfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Winfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 4024 Winfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Winfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Winfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

