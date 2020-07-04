Amenities

4021 Lazy River Ranch Rd Available 04/01/20 Coming Soon - Fully Remodeled and Completely Updated - This three bedroom home has a perfect split bedroom floor plan. The large kitchen is open to the living room and comes with stainless steel appliances, tile, white cabinets, granite countertops and an island. It also has a huge living room with a cozy wood burning fireplace. The master suite boasts beautiful bay windows and a great bathroom with his and her sinks, big garden tub with a separate shower and an oversized walk in closet. The spacious backyard comes with a covered patio, and plenty of outdoor space.



