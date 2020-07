Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Enjoy living in this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath split level home in a well established neighborhood. It has a huge living room area with a large picture window. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and eating area. You can sit out on the patio off the kitchen and enjoy the raised back yard and all its natural scenery. There is a 2 car garage on the lower level with nice storage inside.