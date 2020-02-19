All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 28 2020 at 11:58 AM

4009 Chisos Rim Trail

4009 Chisos Rim Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Chisos Rim Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage, open floor planned home is freshly painted inside and out, and is ready for you to move in immediately. The community offers a park, jogging and bike trail, and this home backs up to the green belt with a patio to die for. This home is just minutes away from Fossil Ridge High School. It is close to Alliance Town Center, 20 minutes from DFW airport, and 20 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. With all the updated features, you won't find many as nice for rent. Come make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Chisos Rim Trail have any available units?
4009 Chisos Rim Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Chisos Rim Trail have?
Some of 4009 Chisos Rim Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Chisos Rim Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Chisos Rim Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Chisos Rim Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4009 Chisos Rim Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4009 Chisos Rim Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Chisos Rim Trail offers parking.
Does 4009 Chisos Rim Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Chisos Rim Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Chisos Rim Trail have a pool?
No, 4009 Chisos Rim Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Chisos Rim Trail have accessible units?
No, 4009 Chisos Rim Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Chisos Rim Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 Chisos Rim Trail has units with dishwashers.

