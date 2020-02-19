4009 Chisos Rim Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage, open floor planned home is freshly painted inside and out, and is ready for you to move in immediately. The community offers a park, jogging and bike trail, and this home backs up to the green belt with a patio to die for. This home is just minutes away from Fossil Ridge High School. It is close to Alliance Town Center, 20 minutes from DFW airport, and 20 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. With all the updated features, you won't find many as nice for rent. Come make this your new home!