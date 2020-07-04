4008 Vista Greens Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Excellent family home that was originally the model home for the community! Spacious single story with 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms with bonus room for den or office. Open floor plan with large kitchen open to dining & living with wood burning brick fireplace & hardwood flooring. Master suite privately separated with wood flooring. Mature trees surround the private backyard with a covered patio & view of the lake on the neighborhood greenbelt. Convenient location to 170, 35W, SH114 or 377. Zoned for the highly rated Northwest ISD schools.

Applicant requirements: no felonies & no evictions, income & credit minimums. Pets evaluated on a case by case basis.