Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4008 Vista Greens Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:18 AM

4008 Vista Greens Drive

4008 Vista Greens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4008 Vista Greens Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Excellent family home that was originally the model home for the community! Spacious single story with 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms with bonus room for den or office. Open floor plan with large kitchen open to dining & living with wood burning brick fireplace & hardwood flooring. Master suite privately separated with wood flooring. Mature trees surround the private backyard with a covered patio & view of the lake on the neighborhood greenbelt. Convenient location to 170, 35W, SH114 or 377. Zoned for the highly rated Northwest ISD schools.
Applicant requirements: no felonies & no evictions, income & credit minimums. Pets evaluated on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Vista Greens Drive have any available units?
4008 Vista Greens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 Vista Greens Drive have?
Some of 4008 Vista Greens Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Vista Greens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Vista Greens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Vista Greens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4008 Vista Greens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4008 Vista Greens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4008 Vista Greens Drive offers parking.
Does 4008 Vista Greens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Vista Greens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Vista Greens Drive have a pool?
No, 4008 Vista Greens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Vista Greens Drive have accessible units?
No, 4008 Vista Greens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Vista Greens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 Vista Greens Drive has units with dishwashers.

