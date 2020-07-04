400 Westmere Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated home walking distance to elementary school! Home boats fresh interior paint, a desirable downstairs, master bed located downstairs, and three living spaces and two dinning rooms. Kitchen has updated appliances, back splash, extended counters, and a pantry, this eat-in kitchen enjoys plenty of prep space. Master suite features vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet, and an en-suite with cultured marble, dual sinks, a separate shower and tub, and a private toilet room. Large back yard and patio. Close to restaurants shopping and I-820