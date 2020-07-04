All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 400 Westmere Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
400 Westmere Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 Westmere Court

400 Westmere Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 Westmere Court, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated home walking distance to elementary school! Home boats fresh interior paint, a desirable downstairs, master bed located downstairs, and three living spaces and two dinning rooms. Kitchen has updated appliances, back splash, extended counters, and a pantry, this eat-in kitchen enjoys plenty of prep space. Master suite features vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet, and an en-suite with cultured marble, dual sinks, a separate shower and tub, and a private toilet room. Large back yard and patio. Close to restaurants shopping and I-820

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Westmere Court have any available units?
400 Westmere Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Westmere Court have?
Some of 400 Westmere Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Westmere Court currently offering any rent specials?
400 Westmere Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Westmere Court pet-friendly?
No, 400 Westmere Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 400 Westmere Court offer parking?
Yes, 400 Westmere Court offers parking.
Does 400 Westmere Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Westmere Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Westmere Court have a pool?
No, 400 Westmere Court does not have a pool.
Does 400 Westmere Court have accessible units?
No, 400 Westmere Court does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Westmere Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Westmere Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University