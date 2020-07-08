All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

3959 Seaside Court

3959 Seaside Court · No Longer Available
Location

3959 Seaside Court, Fort Worth, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stylish Town Home Located In Fort Worth - Euless. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Living room has wood- like vinyl plank with beautifully tiled entryway, carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Features Include: High ceilings, ceiling fans, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and balcony. Open kitchen to living with range, microwave and dishwasher included. Laundry Area. 1 Car Garage and private wood fenced backyard. Potential applicants to verify all information, deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3959 Seaside Court have any available units?
3959 Seaside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3959 Seaside Court have?
Some of 3959 Seaside Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3959 Seaside Court currently offering any rent specials?
3959 Seaside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 Seaside Court pet-friendly?
No, 3959 Seaside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3959 Seaside Court offer parking?
Yes, 3959 Seaside Court offers parking.
Does 3959 Seaside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3959 Seaside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 Seaside Court have a pool?
No, 3959 Seaside Court does not have a pool.
Does 3959 Seaside Court have accessible units?
No, 3959 Seaside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 Seaside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3959 Seaside Court has units with dishwashers.

