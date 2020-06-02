3944 Hollow Lake Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous newer one story FOR LEASE in NORTHWEST ISD. 3 Bedrooms PLUS a Study. Fresh neutral paint March 2019. Open floorplan features a stunning entry with beautiful architecture, high ceilings, wood look ceramic tile for easy cleanup, a gourmet kitchen with an oversized island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry, split bedrooms for privacy, a large master suite with a grand master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and a large walk-in closet connected to the utility room. Beautifully landscaped front and backyard. Covered back patio. Walking distance to both Hughes Elementary and Tidwell Middle School. Easy access to Hwy 170 and just minutes from I-35W and Hwy 114.