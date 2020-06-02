All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 1 2019 at 9:06 AM

3944 Hollow Lake Road

3944 Hollow Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

3944 Hollow Lake Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous newer one story FOR LEASE in NORTHWEST ISD. 3 Bedrooms PLUS a Study. Fresh neutral paint March 2019. Open floorplan features a stunning entry with beautiful architecture, high ceilings, wood look ceramic tile for easy cleanup, a gourmet kitchen with an oversized island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry, split bedrooms for privacy, a large master suite with a grand master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and a large walk-in closet connected to the utility room. Beautifully landscaped front and backyard. Covered back patio. Walking distance to both Hughes Elementary and Tidwell Middle School. Easy access to Hwy 170 and just minutes from I-35W and Hwy 114.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3944 Hollow Lake Road have any available units?
3944 Hollow Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3944 Hollow Lake Road have?
Some of 3944 Hollow Lake Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3944 Hollow Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
3944 Hollow Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3944 Hollow Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 3944 Hollow Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3944 Hollow Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 3944 Hollow Lake Road offers parking.
Does 3944 Hollow Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3944 Hollow Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3944 Hollow Lake Road have a pool?
No, 3944 Hollow Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 3944 Hollow Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 3944 Hollow Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3944 Hollow Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3944 Hollow Lake Road has units with dishwashers.

