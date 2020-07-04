3933 Fernando Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful TownHouse with lots of light, great layout and updated features. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage. Rich wood floors in living and dining, tile in kitchen, utility, bathrooms. Living room features a great fireplace for those cold winter nights. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, Lots of storage and great breakfast bar for easy meals or serving guests. Isolated master with bonus sitting area and walk-in closets. Master bath features a garden tub. Two additional bedrooms are good size with roomy closets and a shared full bathroom. Inviting patio features a nice pergola to allow enjoyment of cool Texas nights.