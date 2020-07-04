All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:43 AM

3933 Fernando Drive

3933 Fernando Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3933 Fernando Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful TownHouse with lots of light, great layout and updated features. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage. Rich wood floors in living and dining, tile in kitchen, utility, bathrooms. Living room features a great fireplace for those cold winter nights. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, Lots of storage and great breakfast bar for easy meals or serving guests. Isolated master with bonus sitting area and walk-in closets. Master bath features a garden tub. Two additional bedrooms are good size with roomy closets and a shared full bathroom. Inviting patio features a nice pergola to allow enjoyment of cool Texas nights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3933 Fernando Drive have any available units?
3933 Fernando Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3933 Fernando Drive have?
Some of 3933 Fernando Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3933 Fernando Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3933 Fernando Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 Fernando Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3933 Fernando Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3933 Fernando Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3933 Fernando Drive offers parking.
Does 3933 Fernando Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3933 Fernando Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 Fernando Drive have a pool?
No, 3933 Fernando Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3933 Fernando Drive have accessible units?
No, 3933 Fernando Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 Fernando Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3933 Fernando Drive has units with dishwashers.

