Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3924 Sanguinet Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3924 Sanguinet Street

3924 Sanguinet Street · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Sanguinet Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sunset Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been totally renovated updates include fresh paint inside and outside, all new brushed nickel lights, door knobs, ceiling fans with remotes in all bedrooms and living room, kitchen has all new cabinets and new granite counter tops, new stainless steel dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and cook top. Kitchen has new tile. Original Hard wood floors in living room hallways and bedrooms. Bathroom has new tile. Washer and dryer are included. Large back yard with a view. This is a very nice home that wont last! Set up your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Sanguinet Street have any available units?
3924 Sanguinet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 Sanguinet Street have?
Some of 3924 Sanguinet Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 Sanguinet Street currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Sanguinet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Sanguinet Street pet-friendly?
No, 3924 Sanguinet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3924 Sanguinet Street offer parking?
Yes, 3924 Sanguinet Street offers parking.
Does 3924 Sanguinet Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3924 Sanguinet Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Sanguinet Street have a pool?
No, 3924 Sanguinet Street does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Sanguinet Street have accessible units?
No, 3924 Sanguinet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Sanguinet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3924 Sanguinet Street has units with dishwashers.

