3924 Sanguinet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been totally renovated updates include fresh paint inside and outside, all new brushed nickel lights, door knobs, ceiling fans with remotes in all bedrooms and living room, kitchen has all new cabinets and new granite counter tops, new stainless steel dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and cook top. Kitchen has new tile. Original Hard wood floors in living room hallways and bedrooms. Bathroom has new tile. Washer and dryer are included. Large back yard with a view. This is a very nice home that wont last! Set up your showing today.