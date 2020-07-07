3923 Dexter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Highly desirable, quiet area. Walking distance to new Dickies Arena and Will Rogers complex, with excellent access to I-30 and downtown. Electrical system completely replaced, and tons of insulation was added to the attic. Wired for fiber-optics and regular cable. All doors have keypad entry for convenience. Gas cooking and heating. Oak laminate flooring, warm tan walls with white trim. Eat-in kitchen with full-size, washer and dryer, and garbage disposal. Window units and ceiling fans in every room for cooling. Heating is from a centrally located, gas-log 'fireplace' in cherry wood (photo) for fuel-efficient, non-drying heat. Security system is available if you'd like to provide monitoring. It's 744 sq ft