3921 Summerhill Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3921 Summerhill Lane

3921 Summerhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Summerhill Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
PERFECT LOCATION! 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus additional room that can be used as office, nursery, additional bedroom and features double french doors which lead into the master bedroom. Large formal and dining room area. Kitchen is open to the family room and lots of natural light throughout the house. Home sits on a large corner lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. Features a Large backyard with existing playground set. Also close to community pool and playground with easy access to Highway, shopping and KISD. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Summerhill Lane have any available units?
3921 Summerhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Summerhill Lane have?
Some of 3921 Summerhill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Summerhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Summerhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Summerhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3921 Summerhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3921 Summerhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Summerhill Lane offers parking.
Does 3921 Summerhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Summerhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Summerhill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3921 Summerhill Lane has a pool.
Does 3921 Summerhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3921 Summerhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Summerhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 Summerhill Lane has units with dishwashers.

