3921 Summerhill Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace microwave

PERFECT LOCATION! 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus additional room that can be used as office, nursery, additional bedroom and features double french doors which lead into the master bedroom. Large formal and dining room area. Kitchen is open to the family room and lots of natural light throughout the house. Home sits on a large corner lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. Features a Large backyard with existing playground set. Also close to community pool and playground with easy access to Highway, shopping and KISD. This one won't last long!