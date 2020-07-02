All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:14 PM

3917 German Pointer Way

3917 German Pointer Way · No Longer Available
Location

3917 German Pointer Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!

*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Beautifully Fort Worth home! Carpet and ceramic tile throughout! Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Plenty of living space! Large backyard! Come and see today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 German Pointer Way have any available units?
3917 German Pointer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 German Pointer Way have?
Some of 3917 German Pointer Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 German Pointer Way currently offering any rent specials?
3917 German Pointer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 German Pointer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 German Pointer Way is pet friendly.
Does 3917 German Pointer Way offer parking?
No, 3917 German Pointer Way does not offer parking.
Does 3917 German Pointer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 German Pointer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 German Pointer Way have a pool?
No, 3917 German Pointer Way does not have a pool.
Does 3917 German Pointer Way have accessible units?
No, 3917 German Pointer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 German Pointer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 German Pointer Way does not have units with dishwashers.

