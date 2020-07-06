All apartments in Fort Worth
3917 Bigleaf Lane

3917 Bigleaf Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Bigleaf Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek wood-style and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features attractive counters, updated appliances, charming, white cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features patio for outdoor fun and entertainment. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Bigleaf Lane have any available units?
3917 Bigleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Bigleaf Lane have?
Some of 3917 Bigleaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Bigleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Bigleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Bigleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Bigleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3917 Bigleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Bigleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 3917 Bigleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Bigleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Bigleaf Lane have a pool?
No, 3917 Bigleaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Bigleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 3917 Bigleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Bigleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Bigleaf Lane has units with dishwashers.

