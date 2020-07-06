3917 Bigleaf Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek wood-style and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features attractive counters, updated appliances, charming, white cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features patio for outdoor fun and entertainment. Apply online today!