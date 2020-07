Amenities

Available for immediate move in. Cozy home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Walking distance to Parkview elementary school that is part of the top rated Keller ISD. Large living area with wood burning fireplace upon entry. Formal dining area. Breakfast nook with great views of the huge fenced backyard. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Comfortable porch screened off by privacy bushes. Two car garage.