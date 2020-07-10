All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

3909 Fernando Drive

3909 Fernando Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Fernando Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Creek Addition

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous townhouse. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage, second living area. Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings. Great kitchen with lots of storage, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features extra private bath, walk-in closet and balcony. Additional bedrooms are spacious with good size closets. Separate utility room. Private backyard. Single car garage. Applicant to verify all information, deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Pictures are of similar unit. New pictures to come after vacancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Fernando Drive have any available units?
3909 Fernando Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Fernando Drive have?
Some of 3909 Fernando Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Fernando Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Fernando Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Fernando Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Fernando Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3909 Fernando Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Fernando Drive offers parking.
Does 3909 Fernando Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Fernando Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Fernando Drive have a pool?
No, 3909 Fernando Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Fernando Drive have accessible units?
No, 3909 Fernando Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Fernando Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Fernando Drive has units with dishwashers.

