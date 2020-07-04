All apartments in Fort Worth
3909 Chisos Rim Trail

3909 Chisos Rim Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Chisos Rim Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
3909 Chisos Rim Trail is a spacious four bedroom house with an open floor plan and tons of updates. The house is located in Arcadia Park subdivision. There is a children's play gym at the entrance to the subdivision. This house backs up to a green belt-no rear neighbors! Walking trails and open space.

Dark laminate flooring throughout gives it a clean, modern look. The kitchen and living room are a great room concept. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, large pantry, modern appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The living room has a wood burning fire place and ceiling fan. The dining area is also part of the great room. The master suite has a walk in closet, and spacious bathroom with a separate shower and bath tub. Three additional bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

The yard is fully fenced and low maintenance. Two car garage. Inside laundry room. KELLER ISD, NEAR FOSSIL RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Chisos Rim Trail have any available units?
3909 Chisos Rim Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Chisos Rim Trail have?
Some of 3909 Chisos Rim Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Chisos Rim Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Chisos Rim Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Chisos Rim Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Chisos Rim Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Chisos Rim Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Chisos Rim Trail offers parking.
Does 3909 Chisos Rim Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Chisos Rim Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Chisos Rim Trail have a pool?
No, 3909 Chisos Rim Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Chisos Rim Trail have accessible units?
No, 3909 Chisos Rim Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Chisos Rim Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Chisos Rim Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

