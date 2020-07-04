Amenities

3909 Chisos Rim Trail is a spacious four bedroom house with an open floor plan and tons of updates. The house is located in Arcadia Park subdivision. There is a children's play gym at the entrance to the subdivision. This house backs up to a green belt-no rear neighbors! Walking trails and open space.



Dark laminate flooring throughout gives it a clean, modern look. The kitchen and living room are a great room concept. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, large pantry, modern appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The living room has a wood burning fire place and ceiling fan. The dining area is also part of the great room. The master suite has a walk in closet, and spacious bathroom with a separate shower and bath tub. Three additional bedrooms and three full bathrooms.



The yard is fully fenced and low maintenance. Two car garage. Inside laundry room. KELLER ISD, NEAR FOSSIL RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

