Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

his spacious single story 4 bedroom home in Keller features 2 living areas, a formal dining area, large open kitchen with breakfast nook, gas fireplace, split bedrooms and a large covered patio in the backyard. The living and dining areas are tiled throughout. Bedrooms are carpeted. 1 pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller, with a $500 deposit.

